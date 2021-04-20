Marine Link
Video: RoPax Ferry Explodes in China

April 20, 2021

A ro-pax ferry exploded and caught fire while berthed at Weihai Port in Shandong, China.

There were no passengers on board at the time of the blast, and no injuries have been reported.

According to Chinese media, the 186-meter ferry Zhong Hua Fu Qiang had departed Weihai for Dalian on Monday night, but the vessel returned to port once smoke was observed coming from a truck on board. 

All passengers and crew members had been evacuated before the explosion occurred at around 11:40 local time on Tuesday.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel are on scene fighting the blaze.

The Chinese-flagged ferry, which has capacity for up to 2,200 people, was delivered from Huanghai Shipyard in 2020 and entered service for Bohay Ferry Group in September.

