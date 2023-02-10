Vigor Awarded USS Gridley (DDG 101) Repair Work

Vigor Marine has been awarded a contract for the maintenance, modernization, and repair of the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101).

The $37,398,872 firm-fixed-price contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $39,776,408.

Work will be performed in Everett, Wash., and is expected to be completed by October 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2023.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received.