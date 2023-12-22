Vigor Completes Works on USCGC Vessel Ahead of Time

Vigor Alaska, a Titan Company, successfully completed a dry dock and repair work solicitation on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick this month, returning it to service ahead of schedule.

The $3.65 million contract was awarded in September 2023 and represents the first non-emergent maintenance solicitation awarded to the Ketchikan Shipyard since 2011.

USCGC McCormick is homeported at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, only 3.5 miles from the Ketchikan Shipyard.

This was also the first time a vessel of USCGC McCormick's class has been serviced at Ketchikan Shipyard, which is operated by Vigor and owned by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).

"Our successful and on-time delivery of USCGC McCormick represents an important milestone in our tenure as the operator of the Ketchikan Shipyard.

"Performing the work here in Ketchikan both keeps the vessel and its crew close to its homeport, and helps support family-wage jobs for skilled workers here in Ketchikan,” said Bergan Wieler, General Manager for Vigor Alaska.

More than 150 workers at the Ketchikan Shipyard devoted their expertise to the project over the two months it took to complete.

The comprehensive maintenance task included work on the ship's propulsion, a renewal of McCormick's hull coatings, and inspection of many other key systems. The maintenance on USCGC McCormick will ensure the vessel is able to continue patrolling at peak operability, as its crew works to keep the coasts of Alaska safe.

In addition to USCGC McCormick, Vigor continues to conduct critical work for the Alaska Marine Highway System at Ketchikan Shipyard. The Ketchikan Shipyard finished maintenance work on MV Kennicott last month, and work on MV Stikine was completed earlier this year. Vigor Alaska has also begun maintenance on MV Columbia, with work expected to be completed in February 2024.