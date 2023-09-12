Vigor Begins Vessel Maintenance Project for USCG in Alaska

The U.S Coast Guard has awarded Vigor Alaska, a Titan company, a $3.65 million contract to perform maintenance and repairs on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick at the Ketchikan Shipyard.

Work on the project begins this week and will cover comprehensive maintenance and repair of the vessel. After USCGC John McCormick is dry docked, the team at Ketchikan Shipyard will inspect the hull plating, conduct maintenance on the ship's propulsion system and renew hull coatings, as well as several other key maintenance and repair operations. Work is anticipated to last through the fall, with approximately 40 employees supporting the project.

“Vigor and our skilled employees are looking forward to beginning work on CGC John McCormick at our local Ketchikan Shipyard,” said Adam Beck, Vigor EVP of ship repair. “Having a strong partnership with the Coast Guard supports family wage jobs in Ketchikan and helps get vessels back into service patrolling our coastlines faster.”

USCGC John McCormick will be the first U.S. Coast Guard maintenance solicitation awarded at the Ketchikan Shipyard since 2011. The Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter was built by Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, La. and commissioned in 2017. It is stationed at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, just 3.5 miles from Ketchikan Shipyard.

Vigor serves as operator of Ketchikan Shipyard, which is owned by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA).

“AIDEA is proud to partner with Vigor in providing jobs in Ketchikan and boosting the local economy,” said Randy Ruaro, executive director of AIDEA. “We applaud USCG in trusting the Ketchikan Shipyard for this important maintenance work and look forward to similar projects in the future. The U.S. Coast Guard’s District 17 fleet has an Alaska maintenance facility to rely on.”

In addition to USCGC McCormick, Vigor continues to conduct critical work for the Alaska Marine Highway System at Ketchikan Shipyard. Maintenance work on Kennicott began last month and will continue into November. Work on Stikine was completed earlier this year.