VIKAND Opens Office in the Philippines

Global healthcare specialist VIKAND said the new Philippines office it opened with four staff members earlier this year has grown to 19 team members in a little over five months, demonstrating the the demand for crew mental and physical healthcare solutions in the seafarer hub.

Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO, said, “Opening the office in Manila is an important milestone for VIKAND as it puts us at the center of one of the largest seafaring communities in the world. It means we can collaborate with stakeholders at a local level to better serve the healthcare needs of crew, guests and shore staff based in that region.”

Marielle Carlson, Director Operations Manila office, said, “The Manila office has been an important step on our journey to expand our network within the industry to improve seafarers’ welfare and develop future generations of marine talent. The office opening also falls in line with VIKAND’s values of “we can because we care”, ensuring consistently high safety and quality standards. Given the greater focus on welfare, wellbeing, and mental health challenges, we look forward to working with our existing and new clients to ensure they receive the necessary support to achieve higher levels of care for their businesses and fleets.”