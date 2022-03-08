Viking Mississippi Floated Out at Edison Chouest's LaShip Yard

Viking announced its new 386-passenger river cruise ship Viking Mississippi has been floated out at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip shipyard in Houma, La.

Set to debut in June 2022, the Viking Mississippi will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

Viking Mississippi is equipped with a variety of measures to maximize energy efficiency and emissions—including a diesel-electric propulsion system comprised of eight CAT C32 EPA Tier 4 diesel engines, each powering a 940 eKw water cooled generator; each engine/generator unit is individually mounted on a specially designed double raft isolation system that produces a remarkably quiet and smooth ride. Propulsion power is provided by Voith 6 blade propulsion thrusters driven by permanent magnet electric motors; pump jet bow thrusters are powered by permanent magnet motors; and a highly advanced exhaust scrubbing system significantly reduces sound and emissions.

Purpose-built for the Mississippi, the five-deck ship's cutting-edge design, expansive windows and comfortable amenities will make it the largest and most modern ship in the region. Highlights include 193 all outside staterooms, sun terrace with infinity pool and full 360-degree promenade deck

Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, said, "Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer.'"