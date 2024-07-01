Virtual Tours: World Marine Aids to Navigation Day 2024

July 1 is World Marine Aids to Navigation (AtoN) Day.

Established by the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) in 2019, this day highlights the vital role that AtoN play in ensuring safe navigation for mariners worldwide.

This year, IALA has chosen Faro di Genova 'Lanterna' in Italy as lighthouse of the Year, with a virtual tour available here.

The prestigious honor was previously awarded to Australia’s Cape Byron Lighthouse in New South Wales in 2021. In Australia, AMSA manages a network of about 480 critical AtoN assets including heritage lighthouses, navigation markers, and radar transponder beacons. To mark World Marine AtoN Day, AMSA has launched a behind-the-scenes self-guided virtual tour of Cape Cleveland Lighthouse here.



