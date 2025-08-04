VPS: The Power of Precision Bunker Quantity Surveys

In the high-stakes world of marine fuel procurement, where average deliveries can exceed $1 million, precision and accountability are everything. Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) has been conducting Bunker Quantity Surveys (BQS) since 1987 and has delivered close to 200,000 surveys across the globe.

In a recent analysis of 10,000 VPS surveys, results show that a single vessel could save up to $145,000 per year by identifying short deliveries, detecting density discrepancies, and properly measuring remaining onboard fuel (ROB). Onw case study highlighted a $42,669 savings during a single fuel delivery operation in ARA ports, thanks to the vigilance of a VPS surveyor.

Key Bunker Risks Mitigated:

Discrepancies in ordered vs. delivered fuel

Fraudulent delivery tactics ("cappuccino" effect)

Misrepresented tank measurements or density

Inaccurate Remaining-On-Board (ROB) reporting

Surveyors follow a rigorous Code of Practice and leverage globally accepted standards like SS 600, SS 648, and ISO 13739, ensuring correct sampling, documentation, and communication at every stage of the bunkering process. VPS's findings reveal that failure to properly oversee bunker deliveries could result in annual losses exceeding $160,000 per vessel.

As major ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Bruges prepare to mandate Mass Flow Meters (MFM) from 2026, VPS emphasizes that these systems are not plug-and-play. Their value is only fully realized when verified by trained bunker surveyors checking calibrations, seals, and totalizer logs.

Overall, VPS data has shown that bunkering activity needs to be methodically controlled with the constant presence of a knowledgeable & professional VPS Bunker Surveyor to avoid a quantity shortage situation. Failure to do this will result in a potential total bunker quantity loss in the order of over $160,000 per vessel per year. VPS is able to generate these savings through our high‐quality surveying service, underpinned by a detailed BQS Code of Practice and a rigorous training and refresher programme for all Surveyors. The engagement of a VPS Bunker Surveyor at approximately 10% of this cost will not only save money, but significantly reduce management stress, time & reputation.