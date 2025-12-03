VPS Updates Digital Decarbonization Platform

Marine decarbonization testing and advisory services company VPS has launched the latest update of its digital data-driven decarbonization platform, Maress 2.0.

Maress monitors main engine and emissions equipment performance for offshore vessels. With powerful new analytics, high-resolution vessel insights and an intelligent data validation engine, Maress 2.0 helps its users sail smarter, improve their vessel and fleet performance and trust their data like never before.

Maress 2.0 is designed to give users actionable insights at every level, from fleet wide trends, to the performance of individual thrusters.

With this new Maress platform, users can instantly compare vessels, or track a single vessel’s progress over time, helping identify opportunities for efficiency and cost savings. Integrated data validation and smart notifications ensure vessel data remains trustworthy. This enables proactive responses to issues, before they impact operations or compliance.

Key Maress 2.0 highlights include:

• Improved analytics and reporting with flexible time-period comparison

• Integrated daily weather insights directly on the map view

• Year-on-year baseline comparisons to measure the impact of initiatives

• Support for alternative fuels, including biofuels

• Voyage replay with weather, activities and efficiency indicators

• New Data Quality & MRV Validation module for trustworthy data

• Advanced Energy Analytics (Add-on) for deeper insight

• Future-proof architecture with an adaptive new user interface.

Designed to connect the offshore ecosystem, Maress 2.0 gives owners, managers, operators and charterers, clear visibility from fleet trends to thruster level detail providing actionable insights that improve efficiency, compliance and cost savings.

“With Maress 2.0, we’re strengthening a platform already used by nearly 700 vessels and connecting the Offshore Eco system worldwide,” said Jan Wilhelmsson¸ COO Digital & Decarbonisation, VPS. “This release delivers smarter analytics, cleaner data and a future-proof design that helps our customers sail smarter and perform better with confidence.”

Maress 2.0 automatically validates all incoming data and alerts crews with personalized notifications whenever anomalies are detected. This helps prevent potential costly mistakes, such as submitting MRV/DCS reports based on inaccurate information.



