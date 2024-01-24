Vroon Buys Livestock Carrier from the Tsuneishi Group

Vroon announced it has acquired a livestock carrier from the Tsuneishi Group.

The 83.9-meter-long vessel, Aurochs, purpose-built by Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding Inc. in 2017, is the youngest livestock carrier operating in the global market.

The ship will be renamed Friesian Express and managed by Vroon's Livestock Express team as the 13th vessel in the company's livestock fleet. The ship has just departed from Australia on its maiden voyage under our ownership.

Following its restructuring last year, Vroon said it is working to strengthen, expand and renew its presence within its core markets.

Vroon’s CEO Martijn Schouten said, “As an internationally renowned shipping company, Vroon’s goal is to build further on our solid base and decades of experience, focusing on what we do best - delivering operational excellence in niche markets. Together with our shareholders and lenders, we look forward to taking more such positive steps in the coming period.“