Vroon to Sell Livestock Carriers to Heytesbury

Vroon Holding has agreed to sell its livestock activities, operated under its subsidiary Livestock Express, to Heytesbury, an Australian agribusiness and shipping group.

The transaction marks another important step in the reshaping of Vroon, allowing the company to focus on its key niche markets in energy, liquids, infrastructure and offshore wind.

Heytesbury is an established participant in the northern Australian cattle trade, as well as a livestock vessel owner in its own right.

Vroon will divest all 11 of its owned livestock vessels, plus 100 percent of its shares in Livestock Express to the new owners, for an undisclosed amount. Heytesbury will also assume Livestock Express’ Singapore office and its technical management services for third-party vessels.

Under its new ownership, Livestock Express will continue to operate as an independent carrier, with Heytesbury committed to maintaining ‘business as usual’ for its newly acquired outfit.



