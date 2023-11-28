Wabtec, Marinsa Win 20-Engine Deal for New Panama Canal Tugboats

Wabtec Corporation and Latin American Channel Partner, Marinsa International, signed a contract to supply the primary power for 10 new hybrid tractor tugboats for the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). Wabtec will deliver two 8L250MDA marine engines for each tugboat.

“Wabtec is delighted to power the new hybrid Panama Canal tugs with the 8L250MDA marine engines,” said Tammy Gromacki, Wabtec’s Vice President of Marine, Stationary and Drill. “We are honored, through our partnership with Marinsa, to continue serving this important customer and the critical role they provide in facilitating world trade.”

The 30m tugboats will have hybrid-electric propulsion to reduce emissions from ship towage while docking in Panamanian ports and through the canal. The new 8L250MDA main engines are classed to ABS and meet IMO Tier II emissions standards. The engines have an operating span of approximately 60,000 hours before requiring overhaul, when the maintenance schedule is followed.

The tugboats will be owned and operated by the ACP, and built at Astilleros Armón shipyard in Navia, Spain. Latin American channel partner, Marinsa International, will support the installation and commissioning in Spain, along with the service support of the operating fleet in Panama. The Wabtec engines will be manufactured at its Grove City, Pennsylvania plant. This marks the fourth order of Wabtec marine diesel engines to power the ACP fleet.

"We take great pride in being the longest operating Channel Partner of Wabtec marine engines, a testament to our enduring commitment to excellence and innovation in maritime solutions," said Adrian Walchli, President of Marinsa International. “As we embark on this exciting journey, Marinsa is fully committed to providing unwavering service support throughout the construction phase at the shipyard and extending our dedication to the upcoming fleet in Panama.”

