WACT to commence Phase 2 Upgrade

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) is quickly earning a reputation as the gateway to Eastern Nigeria and a strong alternative to ports in Lagos.



Investment in the Phase 2 upgrade, due to commence within the next 18 months, will help meet volumes, which have grown consistently over the past three years.



“The Phase 2 upgrade includes the acquisition of three additional Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) bringing the total in operation to five; 20 Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes (RTGs); three Reach Stackers; 13 terminal trucks and trailers and an empty container handler," said WACT’s Commercial Manager, Noah Sheriff.



“The upgrade will also include the installation of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as a 13-hectare expansion and of our current yard, paving, a new workshop and a new terminal gate complex,” Sheriff added.



The terminal is forecasting additional volume growth, as a growing number of shipping lines, importers and exporters develop confidence in WACT’s ability to handle their cargo. “Investment in Phase 2 will ensure that we are well prepared to handle this additional business in the future,” said Sheriff. “It will increase productivity and improve reliability of cargo delivery, whilst reducing port stays and vessel idle time. Together this will lead to greater customer satisfaction.”



In 2019, WACT spent USD14 million to acquire equipment including two Mobile Harbour Cranes, 14 specialized terminal trucks and two reach stackers. This first phase of investment last year resulted in high operational efficiency and set WACT apart from other ports in East Nigeria.



“Our vision is to make WACT the best performing container terminal in West Africa. We believe this vision can be achieved through active collaboration with the Government to reduce the security challenges faced by vessels in our waters, and improved road connectivity,” stated WACT’s Managing Director, Aamir Mirza.