WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

WAGO, a developer of connection systems in electrical engineering and electronics, announced it has named Jesse Cox as Director of Automation Sales Engineering and Development.

Cox has been with WAGO for 10 years, most recently as the Senior Sales and Application Engineer for Linux and IIoT.

In his new role, he will continue to serve WAGO’s sales force as they focus on a highly technical, solutions-based approach to automation that centers around people and process.

“I want to continue the upward trajectory of growth and innovation to expand the most capable automation team in the market,” Cox said.