G2 Ocean Names Wallem

Wallem Ship Agency has been appointed by G2 Ocean to provide Ship Agency services to all their vessels calling in ports in SE Asia. The agreement has been made with Wallem Ship Agency in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

This news comes after Wallem was appointed by G2 Ocean back in July of 2017 for calls to China , totaling an estimated number of 700 calls per year.

Managing Director of Wallem Ship Agency Dickson Chin says, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with G2 Ocean to handle their vessels calling throughout Southeast Asia. Our teams are very experienced in handling multi-purpose vessels and have done extensive preparation work for these calls which commenced at the end of 2017. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with G2 Ocean in the years to come.”