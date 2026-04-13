Wallenius Lines Acquires Wallenius SOL, Becomes Sole Owner

Wallenius Lines has entered into an agreement to acquire SOL Group’s shares in Wallenius SOL, becoming the sole owner of the company. The new ownership structure creates long-term stability, clarity and continuity for the continued development of Wallenius SOL as an enabler of sustainable, sea-based infrastructure in Northern Europe.

Wallenius SOL plays a central role in building and maintaining logistical and industrial infrastructure in the Gulf of Bothnia, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. Through maritime transport solutions, the company creates the conditions for long-term partnerships between customers, suppliers and industries in northern Sweden and Finland, on the European continent and in the British Isles.

The transaction does not entail any changes to Wallenius SOL’s operational activities, strategic direction or offering. The company will continue to be run by the same management and organization and will proceed according to the long-term plan Blueprint 2030.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Swedish Competition Authority and the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP).