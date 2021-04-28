WALLENIUS SOL Adds Sixth Vessel to Its Fleet

Swedish shipping company WALLENIUS SOL said it has added a sixth vessel to its fleet as it expands its service to meet increased demand from several of its customers.

The 2001-built vessel, TransFighter, is 179 meters long and features high load capacity as well as the ability to combine container cargo, RoRo and StoRo, WALLENIUS SOL said. It will be deployed in a biweekly service on the Oulu – Kokkola – Antwerp – Zeebrugge leg while also adding Port of Rauma as loading port.

“We are pleased to be able to meet our customers’ increased need to ship goods from Rauma but also offer increased container capacity on the Kokkola – Antwerp route,” said Jonas Wåhlin, general manager, WALLENIUS SOL.

“In this way, we continue to strengthen our presence in the Gulf of Bothnia, we increase our total capacity and we enable continued growth in the container market,” Wåhlin said. “This is also a way for us to build volume while waiting for our new LNG-powered RoRo vessels to be delivered in the end of 2021.”