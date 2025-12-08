Wallenius Wilhelmsen Bags $500M for Shipping Services Extensions

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has extended two key strategic contracts for shipping services with an estimated additional value of close to $500 million.

The first contract is with a premium European auto manufacturer and is extended by three additional years, with the new contract now ending in 2030.

The contract is estimated to have a total value of $580 million, with the extension value being $384 million based on expected volumes. The contract extension includes additional volumes and trade lanes.

Rates are in line with current market levels and the renewed agreement started in October, 2025. With both companies' ambition to reduce emissions, the contract includes a multi-fuel BAF mechanism to reduce emissions, in line with the trajectory of reaching net-zero in 2040.

The second contract is with a European heavy equipment manufacturer and is extended for two additional years with the new contract being valid through 2028.

The contract has an estimated total value of $175 million, with the extension value amounting to $114 million, based on expected volumes. The rates are in line with current market levels.

The customer has committed to introducing a multi-fuel BAF as part of the extension period.

The renewed agreement strated on December 1, 2025.

“The renewed contracts are a testament to the strength of long and strong standing partnerships with shared commitment towards zero emissions and developing integrated supply chains,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.