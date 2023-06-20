Wallenius Wilhelmsen Enters Biofuel Supply Deal

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed its first biofuel supply contract with ExxonMobil.

The recently signed contract entails the delivery of sustainable biofuel within the second half of this year, aligning with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's strategic goal of achieving a net-zero emissions integrated supply chain service by 2027.

The first biofuel delivery is scheduled for July. “The biofuel from ExxonMobil contains 30% biofuel and 70% conventional fuels. It is the best option we have available for decarbonization of the fleet today,” says Jon Tarjei Kråkenes, head of the Orcelle Accelerator at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“This agreement underscores our dedication to reducing emissions and promoting environmentally friendly practices within the shipping industry. While the contracted volume represents a relatively small portion compared to our annual fuel consumption, it serves as a crucial step in our broader sustainability efforts and sets the stage for further progress.”



