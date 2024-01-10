Wallenius Wilhelmsen Re-Routes Vessels Away from Red Sea

“The safety of our people is our number one priority,” said Wallenius Wilhelmsen in a statement indicating that until further notice it has decided to reroute all vessels to avoid the Red Sea area.

“To monitor the ever-changing situation, we have developed a cross-functional team. Aside from ensuring safety, the team is evaluating operational, legal and commercial implications over the next couple of months.”

All vessels planned for Red Sea transit will be re-routed to the Cape of Good Hope. The deviated routes will add an estimated 10-14 days in extra sailing time.

U.S. and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, and other some other major shipping companies, including Maersk, are taking similar measures.



