Wallenius Wilhelmsen Scoops New Contract Valued Over $1B

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the world’s largest RoRo vessel operator, has signed a multi-year contract with a leading global player in the premium car segment, valued at more than $1 billion.

Spanning three years, the contract covers both shipping and logistics services, as well as the use of biofuel.

The contract started between January and April 2024 with rates in line with current market levels, and also entails a mutual two-year extension option.

“We see manufacturers shifting priorities and increasingly looking for solutions which provide predictability in their supply chains. In this case, it means longer-term contracts encompassing both logistics and shipping services.

“This goes hand in hand with Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s goal of being a total solution provider in finished vehicle logistics. This multi-year contract allows for better long-term planning and extended predictability both for the customer and us,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, President, and CEO at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“Environmentally conscious customers recognize the urgency when it comes to decarbonizing global supply chains. Using biofuel is a strategic decision for this customer,” added Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.