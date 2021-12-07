Wallenius Wilhelmsen's New RoRo Vessel Nabucco Named in Sweden

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has recently celebrated the naming ceremony of the RoRo vessel MV Nabucco at the Port of Gothenburg.

The ceremony was live-streamed from Gothenburg, with only a select group attending due to the recent increase in Covid cases. MV Nabucco is the last in a line of four HERO class sister ships, Wallenius Wilhelmsen said.

To signify the vessel’s sustainable features, and the company’s ambitious sustainability agenda, a bottle-shaped ice sculpture was smashed against the hull, the company added.

The godparents, sustainable battery company, and Wallenius Wilhemsen customer, Northvolt, presented Captain Fredrik Krysén with a battery to keep onboard as a reminder that both companies are committed to a decarbonized world.

In his speech, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Acting CEO Torbjørn Wist said: “This vessel is at the forefront when it comes to minimizing carbon emissions, ship recycling and fuel efficiency. She is our last vessel based on conventional fuel technology and we now look towards the next generation of energy solutions.” Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

"Nabucco and its sister ships are among the most sustainable RoRo vessels in the global fleet. The HERO class reduces energy consumption by dramatically improving the cargo to ballast ratio. As the increased beam (36.5m) provides better stability, there is less need for ballast water," Wallenius Wilhelmsen said.

In addition, Wallenius Wilhelmsen added, an optimized hull diminishes drag and wave resistance, improving fuel efficiency, while the engine has been tuned for low-load operation to reduce fuel consumption.

The cargo hold on the Nabucco has been arranged with electrically hoistable deck panels, allowing for fast, safe, and flexible operations to cater for variations in the cargo mix and enabling it to carry large and heavy (out-of-gauge) cargo.

The vessel was delivered by Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding. Nabucco is now on its way to Zeebrugge for loading and will sail to the US, Asia, and back to Europe. Northvolt, presented Captain Fredrik Krysén with a battery to keep onboard as a reminder that both companies are committed to a decarbonized world. - Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen