Wasaline Green Newbuild RoPax Moves Forward

The maritime software, services and data analysis provider NAPA has announced the signing of a new contract with the northernmost year-round ferry, Wasaline, for its newbuilding Aurora Botnia.



When it launches in 2021 the Aurora Botnia will be the world’s first LNG/LBG battery ship with pods under the vehicle deck, as well as the world’s most environmentally friendly RoPax vessel.



Under the agreement, NAPA will provide Wasaline with its industry benchmark software applications, NAPA Emergency Computer, which delivers unmatched integrated emergency decision support, and NAPA Loading Computer, which optimizes vessel load while minimizing stress and safety risk.



NAPA Loading Computer and NAPA Emergency Computer have been approved by all major classification societies.



Peter Ståhlberg, CEO, Wasaline, said, “Wasaline operates in the Bothnian Corridor, a unique archipelago between Finland and Sweden that has severe ice conditions. Therefore when it comes to keeping our seafarers, our ships, and our passengers safe, we need partners with a consistent track record of success delivering the integrated decision support that our bridge officers need in an emergency. To do that, as well as helping to optimize our operational efficiencies, there’s nobody we trust more than NAPA.”



Esa Takkinen, Sales Manager, North Europe, NAPA, said, “We’re very proud to be providing Wasaline, a company with a proud record in one of the world’s most challenging marine environments, with the tools that are going to further enhance the safety, efficiency, and performance of its operations.”



Since its launch in 2015, NAPA Emergency Computer has become the industry benchmark for integrated decision support. The software is currently used by almost all the major cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises, Genting Cruise Lines, Virgin Voyages, Saga Cruises, Hurtigruten, and Lindblad Expeditions.