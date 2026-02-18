Wasalines Completes Sea Trials with RoPax Vessel Battery Upgrade

Wasaline has successfully completed sea trials following a major battery upgrade on board Aurora Botnia, which now features the largest battery capacity ever installed on a RoPax vessel worldwide.

The vessel’s battery capacity has been expanded from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh. The upgraded system has been approved for operation in traffic by DNV.

The new batteries, supplied by marine battery manufacturer AYK Energy, can store nearly five times more energy than the previous battery packs, enhancing the vessel’s energy efficiency and environmental performance.

The upgrade was started in normal operations and finalized at BLRT Repair Yards in Finland. Wärtsilä completed the system integration, ensuring minimal operational disruption. The DanfossDrives were configured for the added batteries and updated to their latest versions, equipping Aurora Botnia with improved drive technology. Foreship did the evaluation and basic design.