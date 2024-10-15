Watch: Bulker and Livestock Carrier Collide

The bulk carrier Bunun Ace and the Ayed 1, a bulk carrier that appears to have been converted to carry livestock, were involved in a collision in the Bosphorus Strait on October 3.

The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said the Bunun Ace was heading towards the Üsküdar coast, and the swift action of the tug Kurtarma-5 averted the vessel from running aground.

The Ayed 1 appeared to suffer minimal delay to its voyage. It has not been confirmed that there was livestock onboard, but it is likely, as the vessel departed from Batumi, Georgia, a commonly used livestock port and headed to Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia.

Veterinarian and live export industry commentator, Dr Lynn Simpson, said: "This collision, although minor in consequence this time, shows how easily and quickly a livestock carrier disaster can occur. Had the Ayed 1 capsized or sunk, there is not enough time or infrastructure that can save animals at sea regardless of proximity to shore - a problem we have tragically repeatedly seen with ships such as the Queen Hind, the Haider and the Al Badri." Also, along with the obvious danger to the crew, had she capsized in the Bosphorus strait the delays to shipping through that region would have been significant.

The Bosphorus Strait is the narrow waterway that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, separating Europe and Asia.

It is one of the busiest and most dangerous waterways in the world and is about half a mile (750 meters) wide at its narrowest. Additionally, the currents in the Bosphorus are strong and unpredictable. It has been the site of a string of accidents, including the 2018 rudder failure on a bulk carrier that saw it drift into and damage a waterfront property.









