Watch: MAIB Releases Findings on Girting and Capsize of Tug

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into the girting and capsize of tug Biter with the loss of two lives while assisting passenger vessel Hebridean Princess off Greenock, Scotland.

At about 1527 on 24 February 2023, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock, Scotland while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock. Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.

The marine pilot’s training had not prepared them to work with conventional tugs.

Master/pilot and pilot/tug exchanges were incomplete and, with no shared understanding of the plan, the passenger vessel’s master and the tug masters were unable to challenge the pilot’s intentions.

The passenger vessel’s speed placed significant load on the tug’s lines and almost certainly caused the gob rope to render. It did not prevent the tug being girted, and the tug’s rapid capsize meant the crew had insufficient time to release its towlines.

An open hatch compromised the tug’s watertight integrity and limited the crew’s chance of survival.

MAIB says it is important for the vessel’s master, marine pilot and the tug crew to:

• have a detailed understanding of the plan for the employment of the tugs

• remember that a small increase in speed can result in a large increase in the force acting on the towlines, escalating the risk of something going wrong

• ensure that the tug’s gob rope is correctly rigged

• keep the tug’s doors and hatches closed during towing operations.

Recommendations (2024/157 to 2024/166) have been made to Clyde Marine Services Limited, the tug’s owners, to: review its safety management system and risk assessments to provide clear guidance on the rigging of the gob rope; the safe speed to conduct key manoeuvres; and, to adopt a recognised training scheme for its tug masters.

Recommendations have also been made to: Clydeport Operations Limited to commission an independent review of its marine pilot training and to risk assess and review its pilot grade limits and tug matrix.

Recommendations have also been made to professional associations representing pilots, harbourmasters, and tug owners to develop appropriate guidance on the safety issues raised in this report.



