Spanish Ferry Operator Chooses Wärtsilä Waterjets
The vessel is being built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania, Australia, and the order with Wärtsilä was booked in August 2017.
The 109-meter-long, wave-piercing vessel will be the third Incat-built high-speed catamaran to join the Naviera Armas fleet, all three of which incorporate Wärtsilä waterjets.
The new ferry will commence operations in 2019, and the four Wärtsilä waterjets with a control system will be delivered to the yard in October 2018.
Wärtsilä said it has worked closely with Incat for almost 30 years, and this is the second order placed by the yard with Wärtsilä this year. Altogether, 174 modular Wärtsilä waterjets have been delivered to Incat.