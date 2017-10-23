Marine Link
Monday, October 23, 2017

Spanish Ferry Operator Chooses Wärtsilä Waterjets

October 23, 2017

The 109 meter long wave-piercing vessel will be the third Incat built high speed catamaran to join the Naviera Armas fleet. (Image: Wärtsilä)

The 109 meter long wave-piercing vessel will be the third Incat built high speed catamaran to join the Naviera Armas fleet. (Image: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä said it has won a contract to supply waterjets for a new high-speed ferry being built for Spanish owner Naviera Armas.

The vessel is being built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania, Australia, and the order with Wärtsilä was booked in August 2017.
 
The 109-meter-long, wave-piercing vessel will be the third Incat-built high-speed catamaran to join the Naviera Armas fleet, all three of which incorporate Wärtsilä waterjets. 

The new ferry will commence operations in 2019, and the four Wärtsilä waterjets with a control system will be delivered to the yard in October 2018.

Wärtsilä said it has worked closely with Incat for almost 30 years, and this is the second order placed by the yard with Wärtsilä this year. Altogether, 174 modular Wärtsilä waterjets have been delivered to Incat.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News