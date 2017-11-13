India Pushes for Inland Waterways Project on River Ganga

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has awarded a contract to a reputed consultant for technical support services for the Multi-Modal Terminal at Haldia and new Navigation Lock at Farakka.

These projects are part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) on National Waterway -I (River Ganga), being implemented with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs. 5369 Crore (USD 819million). The objective of this is to ensure adherence to timelines and budgeted costs of the project and full compliance with the other stated guidelines.

The consultants will ensure efficient management of the two EPC contracts awarded by IWAI under the JMVP. They will provide comprehensive project technical support, including day to day supervision, proof checking of design, quality and safety parameters and coordination and management with all stakeholders. The Contractor will also monitor the implementation of Environment Management Plan and Social Impact Management Plan.