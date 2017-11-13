India Pushes for Inland Waterways Project on River Ganga

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has awarded a contract to a reputed consultant for technical support services for the Multi-Modal Terminal at Haldia and new Navigation Lock at Farakka.
These projects are part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) on National Waterway -I (River Ganga), being implemented with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs. 5369 Crore (USD 819million). The objective of this is to ensure adherence to timelines and budgeted costs of the project and full compliance with the other stated guidelines.
The consultants will ensure efficient management of the two EPC contracts
awarded by IWAI under the JMVP. They will provide comprehensive project technical support, including day to day supervision, proof checking of design, quality and safety parameters and coordination and management with all stakeholders. The Contractor will also monitor the implementation of Environment Management Plan and Social Impact Management Plan.
The Jal Marg Vikas Project seeks to facilitate plying of vessels with capacity of 1500-2000 tons in the Haldia-Varanasi stretch of the River Ganga. The major works being taken up under JMVP are development of fairway, Multi-Modal Terminals, strengthening of river navigation system, conservancy works, modern River Information System (RIS), Digital Global Positioning System (DGPS
), night navigation facilities, modern methods of channel marking etc.