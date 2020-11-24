Wave MiniBOSS Bilge Water Separator Systems

A new version of the Wave MiniBOSS IMO separator is now available. The Series II Wave MiniBOSS offers a faster flow rate, providing 0.5m³/hr across all models . All models of the separator are available for DC or AC power.

Approved by the IMO, ABS and US Coast Guard, it is MEPC 107 (49) certified for use on all vessels from 400 Gross Tons. The MiniBOSS system ensures that no traces of oil or other pollutants such as microplastics, are discharged overboard thanks to its use of a pre-filter and two Wavestream oil removal filters.

The Wave MiniBOSS is a neatly designed bulkhead mounted system. The filter technology is designed to remove all trace of pollutants down to 15 ppm which is the IMO worldwide standard. Additionally, the system can be supplied to clean bilge water to 5 ppm if a vessel is operating in a sensitive or Particularly Protected Sea Area (PPSA) as certified by the IMO.