Weathernews and Dataloy Systems Launch Solution to Refine Vessel Voyage Management

Weathernews Inc. and Dataloy Systems AS said Wednesday they had introduced an integrated solution to refine vessel voyage management based on unique weather data.

The integration combines Weathernews' historical seasonal routes and sea margins with Dataloy Systems’ Voyage Management System (VMS), which, the companies say, provides "streamlined access to critical data, error reduction, increased efficiency, and a focus on enhancing voyage quality and profitability. "

In the context of the companies’ strategic partnership, mutual clients can integrate Weathernews' weather data into their VMS platform, eliminating the need to switch platforms.

"This enhancement is aimed at refining pre-fixture planning, budgeting, and decision-making, ultimately making voyage management smoother and more efficient," the two companie said.

According to the joint press release issued Tuesday, within Dataloy Systems’ VMS platform, users gain access to a rich archive of vessel employment records covering several decades, providing a solid basis for making informed commercial decisions.

The integration empowers joint customers to make well-informed decisions by selecting alternative routes based on historical weather and weather impact data. Customers can easily visualize the different impacts of their choices, and take action to optimize their business, both in terms of fuel savings and emissions reductions.



“Optimizing route-planning functions with advanced weather technology empowers owners and operators to make well-informed route decisions, prioritizing both efficiency and vessel safety. With a team of highly trained weather forecasters and meteorologists working around the clock to deliver cutting-edge weather forecasts, risk analyses, and routing advice, Weathernews currently provides weather forecast, risk analysis, and routing advice to approximately 10,000 vessels worldwide,” says Henrik Faurschou, Global Product and Market Strategy Leader at Weathernews.

