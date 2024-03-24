Weathernews Launches "Berth Waiting Forecast" Service

Weathernews Inc. has launched its Berth Waiting Forecast which seamlessly integrates business data from shipping companies with precise weather insights to enable users to accurately predict the status of delayed ships at ports.

In maritime operations, adverse weather conditions such as strong winds, high waves, and tropical cyclones frequently disrupt cargo handling operations at ports, leading to operational adjustments and increased fuel consumption. Weathernews' Berth Waiting Forecast addresses these challenges by providing users with real-time monitoring of ship delay status and congestion forecasts up to one week in advance.

Leveraging AIS data from over 70,000 ships and factoring in weather conditions and day-of-the-week variations, the service offers insights to optimize voyage plans and adjust speeds, thereby reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Future enhancements aim to further improve prediction accuracy by integrating ship navigation plans derived from AIS data. The service will also begin providing forecasts at ports where droughts, heavy rains, and floods have caused port closures and large-scale delays in the past, such as ports in Brazil and around the Panama Canal.



