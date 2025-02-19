WFW Advises Eurazeo on Investment in Offshore Service Vessel Platform

Watson Farley & Williams (‘WFW’) advised Eurazeo, acting as lead investor via its Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund, on a $73m investment in new offshore service vessel platform MPC OSE Offshore. The platform, a joint venture between MPC Capital and O.S. Energy, helps develop, build, and manage service support vessels for offshore wind farms. The consortium of investors comprised the European family office and others in addition to Eurazeo.

A leading European investment group with $37bn AUM, Eurazeo supports 600+ mid-market companies across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

MPC Capital is a global investment and asset manager with $5bn AUM specializing in transport, energy, and infrastructure projects.

The cross-border, multidisciplinary WFW team that advised Eurazeo was led by Germany Head and Maritime Partner Dr. Christian Finnern, supported by Munich Partner Dr. Dirk Janssen and Associate Christian Schulten-Baumer and Hamburg Associate Maximilian Hennig. Hamburg Partner Verena Scheibe was advised on tax law, supported by managing associate Verena Weider and Frankfurt senior associate Manuel Rustler. Regulatory expertise was provided by Hamburg Partner Dr Christine Bader, with Frankfurt Senior Associate Alexander Piepenbrock advising on financing matters. London Partner Charles Buss advised on English law issues, with Paris Partner Romain Girtanner providing French tax law expertise.

Christian commented: “With this investment, Eurazeo takes advantage of the growing demand for specialized offshore vessels and the further development of the European offshore wind sector. We are pleased to have advised them on this strategic investment at the interface of our core sectors of transport, energy, and infrastructure”.