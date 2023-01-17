Wilhelmsen Ship Management Names Lin VP of Services and New Growth

Wilhelmsen Ship Management has appointed Felina Lin as its new Vice President of Services and New Growth.

Responsible for growing the company's ship management’s service portfolio, Lin will launch conventional and innovative services that supplement Wilhelmsen Ship Management's core business, the company said.

Lin brings in over a decade of commercial experience from her role working in ship owner and ship manager for the offshore and marine segment. Having a full spectrum of all dimensions, her expertise includes technical management, commercial optimization through fleet chartering, sales and purchase, post fixtures contract management, inspection services and newbuilding supervision.

Prior to Wilhelmsen, Lin was based in Dubai as the Commercial Director with CS Offshore Ship Management. She graduated from the University of London School of Business with a Bachelor in Business. She is currently based in Singapore.