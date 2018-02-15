Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land known as the Bastenaken West property located in the inner port.

With this concession, in place until 2043, the company will nearly double its terminal footprint. WWL will invest about USD 20 million during the next two to three years.

“The agreement marks the next step in WWL’s long-term commitment to the Port of Zeebrugge, the largest RoRo port in the world, and positions the company for continued growth and expansion all across Northern Europe ,” says Ray Fitzgerald,President & COO WWL Landbased.

Since beginning its relationship with the Port of Zeebrugge in 1999, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has expanded its operations at the port to include vehicle processing, technical services for heavy equipment , and yard management services. WWL has been seeking expansion opportunities within the port, and this concession allows the company to attract new business with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties.

“Both WWL and the Port of Zeebrugge have experienced significant growth together over the last two decades, and this expansion paves the way for an exciting future,” says Hendrik Sohier, terminal manager, WWL Zeebrugge.

The Port of Zeebrugge, which handled 2.8 million units of cargo in 2017, serves as an important hub for WWL with an established network of deep-sea, short-sea and inland transportation connections. To keep up with the growing volumes, WWL has developed specialized service and storage facilities for cars, trucks and heavy equipment.

“The new concession agreement marks a great moment for both the Port of Zeebrugge and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA, who have been loyal partners these past decades. As a port authority we are very thankful that WWL has chosen Zeebrugge for the expansion, and look forward to working together to make this terminal a success,” says Joachim Coens, CEO Port of Zeebrugge.