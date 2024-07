European short-sea shipping company Wilson ASA announced it has ordered eight 6,300 dwt general cargo vessels, extending its newbuild program to 14. The ships will be built by Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard.

The 14 new ships, including the six 3,800 dwt vessels ordered in June 2023, will be delivered from the first half of 2025 until 2028.

The new, modern vessels will contribute to both growth and fleet renewal of the existing Wilson fleet, the company said.