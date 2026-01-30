Wilson Sons Launches Tugboat to Join New Series

Wilson Sons held a launch ceremony for the tugboat WS Halcyon Thursday, January 29, in Rio de Janeiro. It is the first of a new series of three high-powered tugs.

Built at the company’s shipyard in Guarujá (São Paulo), WS Halcyon is a class 2312 tug (23 meters long and 12 meters wide) with azimuth propulsion and 70 tons of bollard pull, which is capable of supporting the world’s biggest ships on docking and undocking maneuvers in Brazil's main ports. It is also equipped with a firefighting system with a capacity of 2,400,000 liters/hour of water (FiFi 1).

The new tugs are part of the company’s 80-tug fleet renewal strategy and support its commitment to modernizing its operations. Two more 2312 class tugboats are being built at the Wilson Sons shipyard, with delivery scheduled for mid-2026.

With this new tugboat series, Wilson Sons will reach the milestone of 155 vessels built at its shipyard, which has more than 80 years of history.