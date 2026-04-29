Wilson Sons Pilots Drone Delivery for Offshore Operations

Brazilian maritime logistics and port operator Wilson Sons has started testing drone deliveries for offshore logistics operations in Guanabara Bay, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

The company is conducting its first drone operations to deliver and collect documents for platform supply vessels, with trials underway since April 6 from its offshore support base in Rio.

The drones, operated by Speedbird Aero, are being tested under a proof-of-concept phase to assess technical feasibility.

Wilson Sons said all required approvals have been obtained from Brazilian authorities, including the National Civil Aviation Agency and the Department of Airspace Control.

The drones can carry lightweight items of up to five kilograms, with delivery times estimated at nine minutes over distances of about eight kilometers.

“Wilson Sons’ use of delivery drones is a milestone in the port and logistics industry, as it makes operations even safer and more efficient, thereby supporting, through innovation and new technologies, the decarbonization of the offshore energy industry and the sustainable development of Brazil,” said Rodrigo Lopes, Operations Manager at Wilson Sons' shipping agency.

“This technology increases the efficiency of offshore operations and directly contributes to sustainability goals, strengthening our role in supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by our partners,” added Edwardo Valverde, General Manager of Offshore Support Base Operations at Wilson Sons.

The company said the initiative builds on earlier drone trials conducted at the Port of Salvador.