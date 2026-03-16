Windward Daily Brief March 16: 20 Commercial Maritime Security Incidents Since Start of War

Windward is publishing daily intelligence reports on the crisis in the Gulf as the situation develops.

The highlights of today's report are as follows:

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely limited, with only three outbound crossings recorded on March 15 and no inbound transits.

Maritime security risk across the Gulf remains high, with 20 confirmed incidents involving commercial vessels and offshore infrastructure recorded since the start of the Iran war.

Kharg Island remains operational despite recent strikes, with multiple tankers still present near the terminal even as export volumes remain well below pre-war levels.

Route redistribution remains active, with Bab el-Mandeb traffic sharply reduced, Suez Canal volumes rebounding, and Cape of Good Hope diversion traffic staying elevated.

Regional logistics strain is increasing outside the Gulf, particularly at Salalah and Karachi, while Saudi Arabia continues expanding its Red Sea crude export workaround.

Maritime security pressure is also widening beyond the Gulf, with a tanker strike in the Black Sea and unusual Russian tanker activity near a damaged Arctic gas platform.

The full report can be viewed here.