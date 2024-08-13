WinGD and CMA CGM to Trial Dual-Fuel Engine Tech at Sea

Swiss marine power company WinGD has teamed up with global shipping line CMA CGM to test its Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) technology for dual-fuel engines onboard one of CMA CGM’s vessels.

The collaboration marks the first field test for the new dual-fuel engine technology and follows successful factory tests showing significant efficiency improvements with both diesel and LNG fuel.

The CMA CGM project comprises a long-term, full-scale test to confirm operability and reliability.

Onboard testing is expected to begin following the dry-docking of the vessel in September, when VCR will be installed on the vessel’s WinGD RT‑flex50DF dual-fuel engine.

VCR dynamically adapts cylinder compression ratio in X-DF dual-fuel engines according to the fuel selection, ambient conditions and engine load, reducing both fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The WinGD technology marks the first use of adjustable compression ratio – normally a fixed design parameter – in any marine engine.

“We applaud CMA CGM for their vision in promoting sustainable shipping and for recognizing the potential for VCR to further these ambitions,” said Sebastian Hensel, WinGD Vice President R&D.

The improved operational flexibility, fuel savings and methane slip reductions achieved by VCR technology will support ship owners and operators on their way to decarbonization. WinGD envisions a transition from fossil to synthetic or biomass-derived LNG, accompanied by continuous improvements in methane emissions both from engines and across the fuel production and supply chain.