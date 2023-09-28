WinGD Wins First AiP for Ammonia Two-Stroke Engine

WinGD has secured the first ever approval in principle (AiP) for two‑stroke engines fuelled with ammonia.

Lloyd’s Register awarded the AiP to WinGD’s X-DF-A dual-fuel range, and WinGD says this gives shipowners the assurances they need to realise vessel designs using ammonia-fuelled main engines. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF-A, will be available for delivery from Q4 2024 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers.

WinGD was able to validate to Lloyd’s Register experts that the X52DF‑A concept is technically ready to satisfy future regulatory requirements with no major obstacles. As part of the AiP process, Lloyd’s Register considered the engine safety concept, risk assessments and preliminary engine and fuel supply system design, as well as confirming the compatibility of materials with ammonia fuel.

WinGD will extend the X‑DF‑A platform to a 72-bore variant in 2025 followed by other engine sizes in 2026 according to market needs, accommodating a wide range of vessel types from small tankers and car carriers to very large tankers. The engines operate according to the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, have the same rating field as WinGD’s existing Diesel engines and will be available with the same cylinder configurations.

WinGD CEO Dominik Schneiter said: “Time is of the essence as shipping looks to clean power solutions. This approval shows the industry that WinGD is leading the way in bringing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet. With the support of expert partners including Lloyd’s Register, these technologies will be available long before emission targets require them, giving operators vital space to plan and gain experience.”





