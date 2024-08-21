And the Winner is ... Singapore ... (again)

Singapore announced top maritime centre for 11th consecutive year

The Baltic Exchange, in collaboration with Xinhua News Agency, announced the release of the 2024 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index (ISCDI) Report. Now in its 11th year, the report ranks the world’s leading shipping centers.

For the 11th consecutive year, Singapore was recognized as the world’s leading shipping center, achieving a score of 96.23 out of 100.

London once again secured second position with a score of 82.50, followed by Shanghai with a score of 81.84. Hong Kong (79.07) and Dubai (75.64) rounded out the top five, emphasising the strength and importance of these key global shipping hubs. Rotterdam solidified its position as a European leader by maintaining its strong sixth place from 2023 into 2024.



Global rankings of the last decade – 2015 to 2024:

