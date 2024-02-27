Woodside and Kogas Agree LNG Supply Deal

Woodside has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) for the long-term supply of LNG to Korea.

The SPA provides for the supply of approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG for a period of 10.5 years on a delivered basis, commencing in 2026 subject to customary conditions precedent.

LNG delivered to KOGAS under the SPA will be sourced from uncommitted volumes across Woodside’s global portfolio, including the Scarborough Energy Project which is targeting first LNG cargo in 2026.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the SPA was significant as Woodside’s first long-term supply agreement into Korea, the world’s third largest LNG market.

She said the agreement reinforced the ongoing contribution of Woodside’s LNG towards the energy security needs of major customers in the region.

KOGAS President and CEO Choi Yeon-hye said: “This SPA has enabled KOGAS to enlarge the customer base in the domestic power market, reinforcing our role as a leading natural gas supplier in Korea.”



