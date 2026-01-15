Woodside to Supply LNG to JERA During Japan's Winter Peak

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Japan’s JERA for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during Japan’s peak winter period, strengthening long-term LNG supply arrangements between the two companies.

Under the agreement, Woodside will supply three LNG cargoes per year, equivalent to around 0.2 million tonnes annually, for a period of five years starting in 2027. The LNG will be delivered on a delivered ex-ship basis to Japan during the northern hemisphere winter months from December to February.

The volumes supplied to JERA will be sourced from Woodside’s global LNG portfolio, including Scarborough, the North West Shelf, Pluto LNG and Louisiana LNG once it becomes operational.

The agreement builds on a heads of agreement signed in June 2025 and reflects cooperation under a company-to-company framework on energy security supported by the Japanese government and the Japan Bank of International Cooperation.

The sale follows Woodside’s 2024 divestment of a 15.1% non-operating interest in the Scarborough joint venture to JERA, as well as a related loan agreement with JBIC to support the Scarborough Energy Project.

Woodside said the agreement forms part of a broader push to convert preliminary agreements into binding LNG supply contracts, reinforcing its role as a supplier to Asian and European markets.

“This agreement underscores Woodside’s role as a dependable energy partner for Japan, ensuring secure LNG supply during the critical winter months.

“Reliable access to energy supports regional stability, and Woodside’s global portfolio enables us to provide this, supporting our customers’ energy security,” said George Gilboy, vice president and country manager for Japan at Woodside.

“Building on our partnership with Woodside, this agreement enhances our supply resilience and flexibility to respond more effectively to seasonal demand fluctuations, particularly the winter season, supporting Japan with a stable and reliable energy supply,” added Kosuke Tanaka, executive officer and head of the LNG division at JERA.