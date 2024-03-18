Worker Killed in Forklift Accident at Port of Los Angeles

A worker died on Monday after becoming trapped under a forklift at the Port of Los Angeles, according to local officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it received report of the incident around 10:40 a.m. at Berth 270.

Emergency responders pronounced the trapped person dead on scene. The cause of incident is unknown at this time.

The deceased individual has been identified as a man in his 30s, according to local media reports.

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating.