Worker Medevaced from Platform off Louisiana

A worker was medevaced from a platform approximately 18 miles southeast of Grand Isle, La., the U.S. Coast Guard said on Friday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:40 a.m. stating a worker offshore was experiencing seizure like symptoms.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the worker, and transferred him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was last reported in stable condition.