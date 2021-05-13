Marine Link
World's First Barge-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering Carried out in Rotterdam

May 13, 2021

Image courtesy NYK Line

On May 10, 2021, the methanol-dual fueled chemical tanker Takaroa Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. participated in what is touted as the world’s first barge-to-ship bunkering of methanol fuel. 

The bunkering of methanol fuel was conducted in Rotterdam port under the leadership of the charterer Waterfront Shipping Company Limited, together with the cooperation of the Port of Rotterdam, Royal Vopak N.V., and TankMatch B.V.

Methanol fuel produces up to 15% less carbon emissions during combustion than conventional fuel oil and reduces sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by approximately 99%. Particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) are significantly reduced as well. Methanol is expected to be one of the next-generation fuels for future ships that will have a low environmental impact.

