World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship to Debut 2026

Viking and Fincantieri have announced that the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The vessel is already under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, and Viking’s subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea, is also currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Both vessels will have a hybrid propulsion system partly powered by hydrogen-fueled fuel cells to enable zero emissions in environmentally sensitive areas.

The Viking Libra will have a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests.

Enabled by Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri’s subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, the ship’s propulsion system will be capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

"With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world's first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

Viking and Fincantieri have also signed contracts for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2031 and an option for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2033. Based on the committed orderbook, Viking expects to take delivery of 26 additional river ships by 2028 and 11 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 110 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.



