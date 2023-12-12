World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Tugboat Enters Operation

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and CMB.TECH have announced a world first: the Hydrotug 1, the first hydrogen-powered tugboat, is ready for operation in the Antwerp port area.

The Hydrotug 1 is the first tugboat in the world to be powered by combustion engines that burn hydrogen in combination with traditional fuel. It is the first vessel that uses the BeHydro V12 dual fuel medium speed engines – each providing 2MW – with the latest EU Stage V emissions aftertreatment.

With these engines, the vessel uses clean fuels, resulting in an overall reduction of 65% of traditional fuel consumption and associated emissions in the tugboat’s overall cycle. The Hydrotug 1 can store 415kg of compressed hydrogen in six stillages installed on deck and eliminates the emission's equivalent of 350 cars per year.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said: “Hydrogen is one of the keys to an economy and society with minimal climate impact. As such, it is one of the raw materials, energy sources and fuels of the future. Port of Antwerp-Bruges wants to fully exploit its potential and is committed to being an active pioneer in the hydrogen economy on a European scale. With the Hydrotug 1, the world's first hydrogen-powered tugboat, we want to be a source of inspiration as well as an example for other ports.”

The vessel was built by Armón Shipyards in Spain.

Hydrotug 1 specifications

Beam: 12.5m

Length overall: 30m

Moulded depth: 5m

Depth of the propellers: 5.9m

Total of 415kg of compressed hydrogen stored in 54 x individual Type 3 cylinders installed in six stillages on deck

Two 2MW V12 dual fuel BeHydro engines with EU Stage V compliant after treatment (SCR and particulate filter)

65-ton bollard pull

Classification by Lloyd’s Register

Double hull

Volvo Penta D8 MG Stage V for auxiliaries



