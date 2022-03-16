World's First: Methane Oxidation Catalyst System Gets AIP

A methane oxidation catalyst system developed by Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Yanmar Power Technologies Co. (YPT) has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

The system reduces methane slip by placing a methane oxidation catalyst in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel engine and oxidizing the methane. This is the first time in the world that a methane oxidation catalyst system has received AIP.

This project was adopted by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as "Development of Methane Slip Reduction Technology from LNG Fueled Vessels by Improving Catalysts and Engines" under the Development of Next-generation ship Project of the Green Innovation Fund.

Hitachi Zosen and YPT created the system design with MOL and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. set to build the actual demonstration vessel and design the system's installation. The companies are working together to conduct risk assessments and implement other measures. This time, it was confirmed that the proposed system meets the requirements of the International Code of Safety for Ship Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) and other regulations.

The project aims to further reduce the environmental impact of LNG fuel engine by achieving a methane slip reduction rate of more than 70% over a six-year period from FY2021 to FY2026 by combining a methane oxidation catalyst and engine improvements and verifying the design concept in actual vessels.