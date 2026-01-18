World’s First Methanol Dual-Fuel KAMSARMAX Bulk Carrier Delivered

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Philippines-based yard Tsuneishi Heavy Industries has delivered the world’s first methanol dual-fuel KAMSARMAX bulk carrier, Brave Pioneer.

By adopting methanol as a propulsion fuel, the vessel achieves a reduction of approximately 10% in carbon dioxide emissions, 80% in NOx and 99% in SOx compared with conventional vessels. The use of green methanol further enhances the vessel’s potential to reduce environmental impact.

The vessel features both a shallow draft and low air draft, enabling access to a wide range of ports worldwide. With a length of 229 meters, the vessel is also capable of entering Kamsar Port in the Republic of Guinea.



